Mainly focused on a fix to yesterday's incomplete instantiation fix. Also deals with Card Reward duplicates, and incorrect Limb Requirements in the shops.
Patch Notes:
- Added missing anteater limb references back in
- Additional size fallbacks for monster instantiation
- Removed duplicate Card Rewards on Level Up
- Fixed Limb Requirements sometimes being applied incorrectly in The Academy due to a bug with the Monster Toggles.
- Fixed Monster Grouping toggles in The Academy to show the correct groupings tabs
- HP modifiers are correctly applied in The Preserve and Dispatch
- Added in missing Passive Tooltip for Lean and Mean
- UI Card descriptions auto-size in non-Combat areas when they get too long
- Removed hardcoded scale modifier and updated backend system for Elite/Boss scaling for future tweaking
- Stun has higher visual priority than Alpha
