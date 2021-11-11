 Skip to content

The Corpsmen update for 11 November 2021

Hotfix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly focused on a fix to yesterday's incomplete instantiation fix. Also deals with Card Reward duplicates, and incorrect Limb Requirements in the shops.

Patch Notes:

  • Added missing anteater limb references back in
  • Additional size fallbacks for monster instantiation
  • Removed duplicate Card Rewards on Level Up
  • Fixed Limb Requirements sometimes being applied incorrectly in The Academy due to a bug with the Monster Toggles.
  • Fixed Monster Grouping toggles in The Academy to show the correct groupings tabs
  • HP modifiers are correctly applied in The Preserve and Dispatch
  • Added in missing Passive Tooltip for Lean and Mean
  • UI Card descriptions auto-size in non-Combat areas when they get too long
  • Removed hardcoded scale modifier and updated backend system for Elite/Boss scaling for future tweaking
  • Stun has higher visual priority than Alpha

