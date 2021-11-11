Update #52 now LIVE!

- Location "Pechora" - the terrain has been expanded, new fishing points have been added, quick movement points have been added if there is a bronze or silver medal of the location
- Location "Pechora" - added a new fish type of "Siberian sculpin"
- Location "Pechora" and "Germany" added a new type of boat - paddle kayak
- Location "Dukora" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
- Location "River Pra" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
- Location "Wasserdam" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
- Location "Netherlands" - added quick movement points
- Polar shark - reduced maximum endurance
- Huso - reduced maximum endurance
Changed files in this update