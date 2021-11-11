 Skip to content

Fisher Online update for 11 November 2021

Update #52 now LIVE!

Update #52 now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Location "Pechora" - the terrain has been expanded, new fishing points have been added, quick movement points have been added if there is a bronze or silver medal of the location
  • Location "Pechora" - added a new fish type of "Siberian sculpin"
  • Location "Pechora" and "Germany" added a new type of boat - paddle kayak
  • Location "Dukora" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
  • Location "River Pra" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
  • Location "Wasserdam" - terrain changes, new fishing points added, quick movement points added
  • Location "Netherlands" - added quick movement points
  • Polar shark - reduced maximum endurance
  • Huso - reduced maximum endurance

Changed files in this update

