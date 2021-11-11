Season 01: Patch 02

Hello Miners,
We have fixed a couple of crashes including what we believe is a fix for the crash on load for many windows 7/8 players. We also made a number of improvements to missions and fixed some weapon issues.
Cheers,
The Ghost Ship Crew
--- PATCH NOTES ---
- [COMMUNITY REQUEST] The Minehead is now visible on Terrain Scanner
- The Minehead in Point Extraction now has an outline when using the Laser Pointer (similar to the platform in Refinery)
- Fix for crash on load for win 7/8 players
- Unified shortcuts for switching characters in various terminals. You can now use A/D or Q/E for switching
- Buying a DLC will now show a notification next to the unlocked vanity items and skins
- Fixed a crash related to fading lights
- Fixed a crash related to late joining
- Fixed some rare crashes related to the modding system
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen, when getting info of a mod from modio
- Attempt to fix crash related to end of level
- Fixed a bug that caused Tritilyte Deposit - Nanite Bomb Dispenser to land inside Data Vault - Force Field (added more precise check for important locations)
- Fixed a bug that caused magnificent long moustaches to not layer on top of beards but instead clip through
- Fixed a bug that caused the Omen towers health bar to always be grey for clients, even if module was vulnerable
- Fixed colour for details on armor paint job that were not right
- Fixed material setting for the rim on tech trooper helmet to the right setting
- Fixed some skinning issues on the Scout’s MK2 Armor
- Fixed the generated icons that sometimes were missing geometry
- Fixed the colour on the Supply Pod beacon (now back to yellow)
- Fixed Personal Drop Pod beacon being visible for too long (player landing could see it)
- Fixed Sniper Turret laser beams were not flashing right before firing
- Fixed burst turrets thinking they were folded out too early, resulting in them firing in a seemingly random direction
- Added Player collision to the facility turrets
- Removed collider on Repulsion Turrets that were not needed
- Added a range indicator when you pick up the first Transmitter Node around the Hacking Pod
- The Patrol Bot now has new navigation software that allows it to fly closer to the cave ceiling without poking its head through it.
- Fixed a bug that made you remain unequipped when dropping a carriable
- Weapon is no longer hidden when sometimes exiting use montage
- You no longer get disarmed when dropping a carriable, and no longer deposit with a weapon while depositing a gem
- Fixed a bug that caused the Subata 'Mactera Toxin-Coating' modification to not show bonus value against Mactera enemies
- Fixed a bug with the Zhukov's sound that made it play a short firing sound after firing
- Fixed a bug that caused damage registration issues for the Hurricane’s Plasma Burster OC for clients
- Fixed a bug that caused ammo to be consumed and fired, but not deal damage if you were downed while acquiring locks with LOK-1 Smart Rifle
- Fixed a bug that made the LOK-1 Smart Rifle add more than max locks if you start to fire while shooting with max locks
- Fixed a bug were if the LOK-1 Smart Rifle shots were interrupted by sprinting, next use would not lock on to enemies
- Fixed a bug that caused the LOK-1 Smart Rifle to not work on the OMEN Exterminator for clients
- Tweaked the LOK-1 Smart Rifle gunsling animation to minimize jitter.. It's still there, but it's much improved.
- Fixed the Season Challenge timer. It unintentionally counted from you logging in (example: you log in 28 hours after a new challenge timer, you would get 1 new challenge and a new 24 hour timer. The 4 hours extra should be counted towards next challenge, so the timer now would say 20 hours)
- Fixed the Season Challenges text in the Mission Map and Character Selection Terminal lacking margin
- Fixed up pathfinder collision on the Data Deposit
- Scripted and normal waves are now disabled during the Data Deposit event
- Increased limit of patrol bots that can be alive before Prospector steps out of the immunity state.
- Prospector stays in an immunity state when the limit of alive Patrol Bots (not hacked) has been reached, instead of only exceeded.
- Tweaked the wave difficulty for solo players that fight the Prospector. It should now be easier.
- Tweaked the Shredder wave difficulty during the Prospector Season Event
Known issue:
- Changing weapons while carrying objects causes a purely visual issue, leaving your weapon floating mid-air.
- Do not Rock & Stone while putting filled Canisters back into Doretta - It makes you unable to use E. This is the only time it is acceptable not to Rock & Stone!!
Changed files in this update