New Item Upgrades

Halloween Event
The Halloween Event has now ended. All Event Tokens/Shards have been automatically converted to normal ones and any Halloween challenges in your Labyrinth have been converted to a Token Shard. Halloween Item Upgrades are still usable and collectable in your current Labyrinth, but will no longer appear in future Labyrinths.
Patch Notes
- [New Item Upgrade] 'Compact' Trap: Increases the damage of the trap but reduces its trigger radius.
- [New Item Upgrade] 'Solar Powered' Torch: The torch regenerates battery when equipped in the light.
- [New Item Upgrade] 'Red Handed' Tracker: The tracker can be placed on Blood Bags and will automatically track anyone who drinks the bag.
- [New Item Upgrade] 'Nano Tech' Armour: Armour will regenerate if not fully destroyed.
- [New Item Upgrade] 'Sawnoff' Shotgun: Increases the damage of the shotgun but also the spread.
- Reduced the loading time for the Main Menu, especially for players using slower hardware (like a HDD).
- Traps now display their trigger radius around them during the day.
- Added a new setting value of "Based On Party Size" for the custom game option 'Infected Player Count'. This means it'll automatically only pick 1 Infected if there are only 4 or 5 players, but will still pick 2 if there are 6.
- Our in-game translations have been updated thanks to our Community Translators!
- [FIXED] Players opening the game for the first time will potentially have the wrong language automatically selected for them.
- [FIXED] The Steam Achievements 'Mine' and 'Work Hard, Play Hard' aren't obtainable.
See you in-game!
The Deceit Team
Twitter | Instagram | Discord
Changed files in this update