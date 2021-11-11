 Skip to content

Legend of Towercraft update for 11 November 2021

Hotfix '1.0.203.1'

Hotfix '1.0.203.1'

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pressing the shortcut for a spell while the tower menu is open no longer blocks the first click on the map.
  • Fixed a bug regarding unlocking Rakui Castle stages on higher soul crystal levels.
  • The accuracy description now supports values up to monster level 500.
  • Increased the processing speed of the alchemist by 11%.
  • Improved smoothness of guardian movement with high movement speed.

