- New Level: Karenfang on hard
- Changed: Karenfang now lasts for 30 days, for those who want to play a bit longer than the standard levels
- Fixed: Level description of Hellhafen
- Fixed: Collecting eggs/milk and slaughter no longer available on destroyed buildings
- Fixed: Animation of male goat
- Fixed: One hut variant didn't build correctly
- Damaged animal pens now show fewer animals inside
- Slightly reduced time before defeat/victory panel appears
- Manual now explains that peasants can be eaten if house is DAMAGED, not just destroyed (but smaller chance)
- Tweaked graphics a bit here and there
- Added game highlights display to end-of-game statistics
- Fixed: Tutorial now has the chicken pen and wheat field set up properly
- Completely redone the trees on the Schramberg map, in order to get more performance
- Updated pathfinding on several maps, which should eliminate some of the issues of monsters getting stuck in the forest or on returning to the forest.
- Reduced some texture sizes to reduce memory and disk space usage (disk size now 1.8 GB - down from 2.0 GB last build and 2.7 GB that the largest build ever had)
Black Forest update for 11 November 2021
Bugfixes, mostly
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update