 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Black Forest update for 11 November 2021

Bugfixes, mostly

Share · View all patches · Build 7695163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Level: Karenfang on hard
  • Changed: Karenfang now lasts for 30 days, for those who want to play a bit longer than the standard levels
  • Fixed: Level description of Hellhafen
  • Fixed: Collecting eggs/milk and slaughter no longer available on destroyed buildings
  • Fixed: Animation of male goat
  • Fixed: One hut variant didn't build correctly
  • Damaged animal pens now show fewer animals inside
  • Slightly reduced time before defeat/victory panel appears
  • Manual now explains that peasants can be eaten if house is DAMAGED, not just destroyed (but smaller chance)
  • Tweaked graphics a bit here and there
  • Added game highlights display to end-of-game statistics
  • Fixed: Tutorial now has the chicken pen and wheat field set up properly
  • Completely redone the trees on the Schramberg map, in order to get more performance
  • Updated pathfinding on several maps, which should eliminate some of the issues of monsters getting stuck in the forest or on returning to the forest.
  • Reduced some texture sizes to reduce memory and disk space usage (disk size now 1.8 GB - down from 2.0 GB last build and 2.7 GB that the largest build ever had)

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.