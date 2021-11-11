 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Will To Live Online update for 11 November 2021

Update 0.56.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7694906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there, fighters!

The Halloween event is over, and Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has left the vastness of the WTL world. Together with it, all gift cards have been removed from the game, and the following changes were made:

  • Using emotions now does not cancel the stun;
  • Fixed errors with the death of a character from the anomaly "Black Cloud";
  • Now, if MRP is discharged, the character does not register on it, as at the spawn point;
  • Now, if items have a charge indicator, it is displayed in the short description of the goods in the commission store. So, for example, you can see the charge of an NDP battery or a can of gasoline right in the list of products, without having to look at detailed information;
  • Added a new effect when the character dies (instead of "bats");
  • Fixed a situation due to which it was impossible to complete the quest "Crocodile eggs" at Victoria;
  • Fixed a problem due to which the weapon stopped shooting after using the mouse scroll;
  • The required amount of energy to move in the portal station is now displayed with a fractional value after the decimal point.

Changed files in this update

Will To Live Online Content Depot 707011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.