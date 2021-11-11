Update 0.56.3

Hi there, fighters!
The Halloween event is over, and Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has left the vastness of the WTL world. Together with it, all gift cards have been removed from the game, and the following changes were made:
- Using emotions now does not cancel the stun;
- Fixed errors with the death of a character from the anomaly "Black Cloud";
- Now, if MRP is discharged, the character does not register on it, as at the spawn point;
- Now, if items have a charge indicator, it is displayed in the short description of the goods in the commission store. So, for example, you can see the charge of an NDP battery or a can of gasoline right in the list of products, without having to look at detailed information;
- Added a new effect when the character dies (instead of "bats");
- Fixed a situation due to which it was impossible to complete the quest "Crocodile eggs" at Victoria;
- Fixed a problem due to which the weapon stopped shooting after using the mouse scroll;
- The required amount of energy to move in the portal station is now displayed with a fractional value after the decimal point.
Changed files in this update