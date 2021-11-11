Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.5.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.5.2
Private Match
- The overall flow when creating and joining a Private Match has been changed.
In Private Match, there will be a waiting room where you can select a recommended server considering the ping of each player.
However, you cannot enter a private match that has already started. Please start the match once all players have joined.
Animation
- The characters' animation according to the player's movement has been improved.
UI
- [update fix] The issue where the warning UI ping was displayed even when there was no issue with the pings has been fixed.
※It should have been fixed in the previous update but it was not applied in the game. We apologize for this inconvenience.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
