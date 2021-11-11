 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 11 November 2021

November 11, update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the character icons were unified for Japanese conversations on the conversation screen of stages with different conversation content in English and Japanese.
  • Fixed a bug in which the operation help at the bottom of the screen was reflected immediately when the language was changed in the settings.
  • Fixed to reflect the operation help at the bottom of the screen immediately when the operation method is changed in the settings.
  • Added operation explanation to the title screen.
  • Added descriptions of each setting item to the initial settings screen.
  • Fixed upward the attack speed of Soldier.

