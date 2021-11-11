November 11, update

- Fixed a bug where the character icons were unified for Japanese conversations on the conversation screen of stages with different conversation content in English and Japanese.
- Fixed a bug in which the operation help at the bottom of the screen was reflected immediately when the language was changed in the settings.
- Fixed to reflect the operation help at the bottom of the screen immediately when the operation method is changed in the settings.
- Added operation explanation to the title screen.
- Added descriptions of each setting item to the initial settings screen.
- Fixed upward the attack speed of Soldier.
Reverse Defenders update for 11 November 2021
