[v1.0.2] Bugs fixed for Export feature and macOS compatibility

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.0.2 update concerns the following:
■ Fixes
- Bug that prevented the editor to open after selecting a model on the start screen.
- Bug that made the model disappear from the screen while editing.
- Bug causing the model to turn pink when entering the VRM Export menu.
- Bug causing the Export button in the VRM Export menu not to be clickable.
- Fixes to English UI
- The lighting now resets when going back to the model selection screen.
- Bug causing the model to turn gray after material reduction or upload to VRoid Hub on macOS.
- Bug causing the lighting to be too strong after material reduction or upload to VRoid Hub on macOS.
- Bug causing the resize cursor to display too big on macOS.
- Bug preventing users from inputting Japanese when renaming items on macOS.
- Gizmos can no longer be switched for locked accessories.
- Bug that caused issues loading models equipped with dresses created on beta versions prior to 0.6.4.
- Bug that prevented users from undoing the last action after renaming a template.
■ Changes
- An error message now appears if there's any trouble uploading a model to VRoud Hub.
- Improved memory usage.
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
