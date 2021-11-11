 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 11 November 2021

[v1.0.2] Bugs fixed for Export feature and macOS compatibility

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.0.2 update concerns the following:

 

■ Fixes

  • Bug that prevented the editor to open after selecting a model on the start screen.
  • Bug that made the model disappear from the screen while editing.
  • Bug causing the model to turn pink when entering the VRM Export menu.
  • Bug causing the Export button in the VRM Export menu not to be clickable.
  • Fixes to English UI
  • The lighting now resets when going back to the model selection screen.
  • Bug causing the model to turn gray after material reduction or upload to VRoid Hub on macOS.
  • Bug causing the lighting to be too strong after material reduction or upload to VRoid Hub on macOS. 
  • Bug causing the resize cursor to display too big on macOS.
  • Bug preventing users from inputting Japanese when renaming items on macOS.
  • Gizmos can no longer be switched for locked accessories.
  • Bug that caused issues loading models equipped with dresses created on beta versions prior to 0.6.4.
  • Bug that prevented users from undoing the last action after renaming a template.

 

■ Changes

  • An error message now appears if there's any trouble uploading a model to VRoud Hub.
  • Improved memory usage.

 

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

