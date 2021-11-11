- Corrected an issue with VSync not applying. It was saving but not activating. Should be resolved.
- Added graffiti to the Stomp-It game to easily identify each item.
- Fixed an issue where you could double / triple click in Stomp-It and get multiple credit.
- Fixed an issue with taser beams not disappearing after completing the Stomp-It.
- The alarm clock achievement is fixed and can be obtained if done correctly.
- Garage door now opens the opposite direction so players do not get stuck in it.
- Fixed an issue in Bernie's Park where the player would leave the camera and all you'd see is Dashie running around.
- Fixed an issue with the checkpoint system. The system was not properly saving your progress before and after the plushie level. This should now be resolved.
Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 11 November 2021
Additional Updates / Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update