Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 11 November 2021

Additional Updates / Fixes

Build 7693970

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected an issue with VSync not applying. It was saving but not activating. Should be resolved.
  • Added graffiti to the Stomp-It game to easily identify each item.
  • Fixed an issue where you could double / triple click in Stomp-It and get multiple credit.
  • Fixed an issue with taser beams not disappearing after completing the Stomp-It.
  • The alarm clock achievement is fixed and can be obtained if done correctly.
  • Garage door now opens the opposite direction so players do not get stuck in it.
  • Fixed an issue in Bernie's Park where the player would leave the camera and all you'd see is Dashie running around.
  • Fixed an issue with the checkpoint system. The system was not properly saving your progress before and after the plushie level. This should now be resolved.

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity Content Depot 1393211
