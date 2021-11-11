 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 11 November 2021

Hotfix v0.8.1.3

Changes:

  • Added Ability to watch TV from bed
  • Added a new standing Idle Animation
  • All locked furniture is now showed in the furniture selection menu
  • Reduced the time the splash/intro screen takes to complete
  • Made the popup/tooltip for the "Next Level Requirements" while hovering over the bottom bar star rating much more readable along with a slider to better illustrate the players progression
  • Custom bedroom prices are now reset when the bedroom changes star rating/levels
  • Improved the readability of the guest needs on the guest status page by desaturating the colours

Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash that occured at launch for people who had dual monitors
  • Reduced the amount a guest will teleport when stuck (they would occasionally teleport when it wasnt needed)
  • Fixed a small wall bug
  • Savegames are now signifcantly smaller
  • Fixed the bug reporting system not always working/sending saves
  • The walking animation of guests staff now better lines up with their body type
  • Fixed an issue where a rock on the surrounding scenery was slightly over the game map

