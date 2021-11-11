Hotfix v0.8.1.3
Changes:
- Added Ability to watch TV from bed
- Added a new standing Idle Animation
- All locked furniture is now showed in the furniture selection menu
- Reduced the time the splash/intro screen takes to complete
- Made the popup/tooltip for the "Next Level Requirements" while hovering over the bottom bar star rating much more readable along with a slider to better illustrate the players progression
- Custom bedroom prices are now reset when the bedroom changes star rating/levels
- Improved the readability of the guest needs on the guest status page by desaturating the colours
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash that occured at launch for people who had dual monitors
- Reduced the amount a guest will teleport when stuck (they would occasionally teleport when it wasnt needed)
- Fixed a small wall bug
- Savegames are now signifcantly smaller
- Fixed the bug reporting system not always working/sending saves
- The walking animation of guests staff now better lines up with their body type
- Fixed an issue where a rock on the surrounding scenery was slightly over the game map
