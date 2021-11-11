November 11th Update (CST)

"Gameplay Adjustments
- Improved the Heater function – When the heater is on, Cody's cold will recover slowly over time.
- Optimized the Fishing Net in National Park and Harbor Factory - Using one piece of bait, you can come back after a while to harvest your catch!
New achievements
- Strange recipes - Cook 2 different secret recipes at the food bench.
- What Doesn't Kill You... - Defeat an enemy while Anling has 1HP.
Other
- The development roadmap for EA has been announced. Go to our Steam page and the Main Menu to check it out!
- Now you have a tool to report bugs easily – it’s in the PAUSE screen. This will allow us to address bugs and replicate them much more efficiently.
Gameplay fixes
- Solved the issue where ""Cody Pick"" no longer appeared if you interrupted Cody when he’s trying to pick-up an item off the ground
- Solved the problem that Anling could still use supplies when she dies, which ended up causing freezing issues
- Solved an issue where medicines that can cure symptoms randomly but retain additional effects will still cure the symptoms even if they've already been cured
- Solved an animation glitch when your characters trying to skin animals
UI fixes
- Improved the readability of Cody’s status' (in Character Status screen) to reduce confusion about his food, water, and health.
- After the backpacks are upgraded, the total number of grids shown now displays correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Backpack undid any sorting when moving to another location after hitting 'Sort'.
- Fixed a problem with various Slingshot ammunition that couldn't be selected by the mouse in the Tool Bench screen.
- After upgrading the stacking limits of the backpack, the storage box is still sorted according to the original stacking limits.
- Some in-game texts were eaten by zombies. We've since found these texts and cleaned them. They're now back.
Other fixes
- Solved an issue where the 'Lowest' quality settings did not apply properly.
- Melee attacks won't miss due to low frame rates anymore.
- For some Windows 7 users, the problem of freezing after playing the ending video is now solved."
Changed files in this update