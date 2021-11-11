 Skip to content

方块地牢 update for 11 November 2021

Added function: click on the keyboard 1234567 to cast spells quickly

Build 7693648

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix: The Golem achievement does not unlock the bug

Fix: The 150 stamina limit of the Cavaliers is actually only 100 stamina bug

Fix: Wisdom cannot be linked with Demon Blade

Fix: The bug that the stats will be retained if you delete it before the next level.

Adjustment: Bump Armor: Increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Adjustment: Barrier Sunder: increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Adjustment: The attributes of the summoning skills have been increased, and the mana consumption has also been increased to 50 points

Adjustment: Promise Slash: Damage factor increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Adjustment: Magic bullet: damage coefficient increased from 0.2 to 0.3

