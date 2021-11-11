 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Virtual Home Theater update for 11 November 2021

v1.13.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7693497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#1

Added option to remove the audio delay when using wireless Bluetooth headphone connection.

#2

Added option to ignore the head orientation when using Binocular zoom from 0.52x to 8x.

Changed files in this update

Virtual Home Theater Content Depot 989061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.