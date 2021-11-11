v1.13.2 update

#1
Added option to remove the audio delay when using wireless Bluetooth headphone connection.
#2
Added option to ignore the head orientation when using Binocular zoom from 0.52x to 8x.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
#1
Added option to remove the audio delay when using wireless Bluetooth headphone connection.
#2
Added option to ignore the head orientation when using Binocular zoom from 0.52x to 8x.
Changed files in this update