Chased by Darkness update for 11 November 2021

The preparation update!

Hello everyone!

A new update has arrived!

Redesigned menu:

  • Removed the computer screen menu
  • Added new menu design with game scenes

Added new graphical options like:

  • DLSS;
  • Enable or disable Head Bobbing;
  • Enable or disable Motion Blur;
  • Extra graphic options for you to customize the graphics as you like.

Control Compatibility:

  • Now you have the option to play using only the controller (to type in the chat you still need a keyboard)

New voice chat:

  • Voice chat was redone to obtain an ideal quality and allow good communication between the team;

Single player mode:

  • Difficulties in Normal and Hard mode have been adjusted to give you more chances of winning (if you're looking for a challenge, you can try Insane mode)

Aesthetic changes on the map:

  • Some locations have gained a little more lighting;
  • Added more vegetation in the external area of the map;

Multiplayer selection screen:

  • The multiplayer lobby has been redesigned to support future match management options;
  • Added the option to select character;
  • Added a new option to choose map (news coming soon).

We will soon bring news of new content!

Thanks for reading!

3+ Productions

