The preparation update!

Hello everyone!
A new update has arrived!
Redesigned menu:
- Removed the computer screen menu
- Added new menu design with game scenes
Added new graphical options like:
- DLSS;
- Enable or disable Head Bobbing;
- Enable or disable Motion Blur;
- Extra graphic options for you to customize the graphics as you like.
Control Compatibility:
- Now you have the option to play using only the controller (to type in the chat you still need a keyboard)
New voice chat:
- Voice chat was redone to obtain an ideal quality and allow good communication between the team;
Single player mode:
- Difficulties in Normal and Hard mode have been adjusted to give you more chances of winning (if you're looking for a challenge, you can try Insane mode)
Aesthetic changes on the map:
- Some locations have gained a little more lighting;
- Added more vegetation in the external area of the map;
Multiplayer selection screen:
- The multiplayer lobby has been redesigned to support future match management options;
- Added the option to select character;
- Added a new option to choose map (news coming soon).
We will soon bring news of new content!
Thanks for reading!
3+ Productions
Discord: https://discord.gg/7Ncna2P7hH
