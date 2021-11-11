The SteamAPI was disabled on some platforms, causing achievements to only trigger locally (and accidentally showing the game of friends, which should be disabled on Steam builds). This update fixes that. Thanks for letting me know!
Love of Magic update for 11 November 2021
Hotfix: Steam API was disabled on some platforms
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Love of Magic PC Depot 1270212
- Loading history…
Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
- Loading history…
Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
- Loading history…
Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
- Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 Win64 Depot 1270217
- Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 OSX Depot 1270218
- Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 Linux Depot 1270219
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update