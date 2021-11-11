 Skip to content

Love of Magic update for 11 November 2021

Hotfix: Steam API was disabled on some platforms

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The SteamAPI was disabled on some platforms, causing achievements to only trigger locally (and accidentally showing the game of friends, which should be disabled on Steam builds). This update fixes that. Thanks for letting me know!

