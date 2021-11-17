 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 17 November 2021

Patch Notes V2.08: Season 5 Update

Patch Notes V2.08: Season 5 Update

Version: Rocket League v2.08

Scheduled Release: 11/16/2021, 4 p.m. PST / 11/17/2021, 12 a.m. UTC

THE HEADLINES

  • v2.08 prepares Rocket League for Season 5

    • Season 5 begins on 11/17 at 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC
    • Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 5 before the season begins

NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

  • ‘Starbase Arc (Aftermath)’ can be found in Private Matches and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Player Reporting

  • The report reason list has been updated to include:

    • Text Harassment
    • Verbal Harassment
    • Match Throwing or Griefing
    • Intentionally Idle
    • XP Farming
    • Inappropriate Player Name
    • Inappropriate Club Name
    • Trade Scam

  • Report players via the Main Menu

    • You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List
    • Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player
    • The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match

  • You can now select more than one report reason

    • Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”

  • When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player

  • A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player

    • To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen
  • Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal
  • The grill on Painted Tygris cars may show as unpainted when some non-animated Decals are equipped
  • Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
  • Removed option to add friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends list
  • Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters
  • The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage
  • Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer

