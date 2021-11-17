Patch Notes V2.08: Season 5 Update

Version: Rocket League v2.08
Scheduled Release: 11/16/2021, 4 p.m. PST / 11/17/2021, 12 a.m. UTC
THE HEADLINES
-
v2.08 prepares Rocket League for Season 5
- Season 5 begins on 11/17 at 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC
- Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 5 before the season begins
NEW CONTENT
New Arena Variant
- ‘Starbase Arc (Aftermath)’ can be found in Private Matches and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Player Reporting
-
The report reason list has been updated to include:
- Text Harassment
- Verbal Harassment
- Match Throwing or Griefing
- Intentionally Idle
- XP Farming
- Inappropriate Player Name
- Inappropriate Club Name
- Trade Scam
-
Report players via the Main Menu
- You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List
- Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player
- The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match
-
You can now select more than one report reason
- Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”
-
When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player
-
A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player
- To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match
BUG FIXES
- Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen
- Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal
- The grill on Painted Tygris cars may show as unpainted when some non-animated Decals are equipped
- Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Removed option to add friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends list
- Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters
- The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage
- Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer
Changed files in this update