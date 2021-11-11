v1.81b Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We just released a stability patch for DemonCrawl - full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!
New Features
- New Patreon rewards: Birthday Bash II
- New avatar: Year Two Cake
Quality of Life
- Improved performance of cells and aura particle effects
- Improved performance of drawing colorized sprites in some areas
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual glitch related to the Workbench inventory skin
- Fixed a crash that could occur when completing a quest with Infinity Key
- Fixed a crash that would occur when a stranger tried to equip a Halloween mask outside of the seasonal event
- Fixed an issue with "Spells" sigil triggering more often than intended
- Passive items that trigger when you enter a stage will no longer bypass passive negation effects
- Fixed a rare crash related to Makeshift Weapon
Changed files in this update