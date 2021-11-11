 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DemonCrawl update for 11 November 2021

v1.81b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7692919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We just released a stability patch for DemonCrawl - full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!

New Features

  • New Patreon rewards: Birthday Bash II
  • New avatar: Year Two Cake

Quality of Life

  • Improved performance of cells and aura particle effects
  • Improved performance of drawing colorized sprites in some areas

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a visual glitch related to the Workbench inventory skin
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when completing a quest with Infinity Key
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when a stranger tried to equip a Halloween mask outside of the seasonal event
  • Fixed an issue with "Spells" sigil triggering more often than intended
  • Passive items that trigger when you enter a stage will no longer bypass passive negation effects
  • Fixed a rare crash related to Makeshift Weapon

Changed files in this update

DemonCrawl Content Depot 1141221
  • Loading history…
DemonCrawl for Linux Depot 1141222
  • Loading history…
DemonCrawl for macOS Depot 1141223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.