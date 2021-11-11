 Skip to content

Starlight Explorers update for 11 November 2021

Audio fixes and celebration

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues with how music and sound settings persisted between session.

Also added a new visual/audio sequence to when you hit target worlds or get new high scores in Explorer.

Changed files in this update

Orbital Slingshot Content Depot 1687191
