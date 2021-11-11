-Improvements on path and flow of Mine Level (that old design was prohibitive and was giving hell with the Scanwall, sorry about that). Also lots of changes here and there.
-Enemy equipment employiment will now increase taking the whole run in account, not only the current Episode anymore.
-There's now a small Punk Dog enemy, and a new white Axe Zombie girl.
-Ah, the Mecha Waifu sound thing was fixed. Actually, it was set to "2D". Sorry folks.
-Fixed Double Jump, was messed up since the last Character Controller update.
Fi da Puti Samurai update for 11 November 2021
Quick Patch - November 10
-Improvements on path and flow of Mine Level (that old design was prohibitive and was giving hell with the Scanwall, sorry about that). Also lots of changes here and there.
Changed files in this update