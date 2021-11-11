 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 11 November 2021

Quick Patch - November 10

-Improvements on path and flow of Mine Level (that old design was prohibitive and was giving hell with the Scanwall, sorry about that). Also lots of changes here and there.

-Enemy equipment employiment will now increase taking the whole run in account, not only the current Episode anymore.

-There's now a small Punk Dog enemy, and a new white Axe Zombie girl.

-Ah, the Mecha Waifu sound thing was fixed. Actually, it was set to "2D". Sorry folks.

-Fixed Double Jump, was messed up since the last Character Controller update.

