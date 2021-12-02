Update 12-02-2021

General
After many requests for alternate looks for characters in the game, we are happy to announce that alt costumes have been added for all characters!
Separated hitboxes across the cast to allow for proper interpolation
Fixed an issue with the second stick that caused the wrong type of attack to come out the first few frames of entering/leaving the ground
Added turnaround functionality to up and down attacks when using second stick
Fixed an issue that caused some matches to suffer FPS drops.
Fixed an issue that prevented users from joining multiplayer matches through invites when watching replays.
Balance
Korra
Light Neutral 1
- Added grounded hitbox for jab resets
Light Down 1
Decreased Korra’s Light Down 1 end lag time
- Attack to Idle frame (25 → 20)
Increased Korra’s Light Down 1 hitstun time
- Hitstun frames (15 → 20)
Decreased Korra’s Light Down 1 knockback
- Knockback (40 → 30)
Light Down 2
Increased Korra’s Light Down 2 foot hitbox size
- Hitbox radius (0.9 → 1.1)
Strong Down
Korra’s Strong Down hitboxes appear sooner now
- Hitbox start frame (14 → 12)
Strong Dash
Korra’s Strong Dash hitboxes appear sooner now
- Hitbox start frame (16 → 10)
Light Dash
- Korra’s Light Dash now jumps over opponent instead of getting stuck
Neutral Special
Increased Korra’s Neutral Special blocking stun and push distance
- Block stun (10 → 20)
- Block push (1 → 6)
Up Special
Fixed Korra’s charged Up Special missing hitboxes at the start
- Hitbox start frame (16 → 6)
Increased Korra’s Up Special hitstun
- Hitstun (30 → 35)
Down Special
Increased Korra’s grounded Down Special hitstun
- Hitstun (30 → 35)
Light Neutral Air
Increased Korra’s Light Neutral Air’s hitbox size
- Radius (0.85 → 0.9)
- World offset X (-1.1 → -1.2)
- World offset 2nd X (1.1 → 1.2)
Helga
Light Down Air
- Increased active frames (2 → 3)
- Added hitboxes to hips
Special Mid
- Decreased initial startup time (14 → 7)
- Increased speed for changing angles
- Increased overall angle coverage (50° → 80°)
- Decreased endlag after firing (17, 37, 57 → 17, 25, 33)
- Increased travel distance cap (20 units → 40 units)
- Increased travel time cap (70 seconds → 100 seconds)
Special Up
- Fixed regression where special fall no longer transitioned to regular fall after 60 frames
Leonardo
Universal
- Removed sword moves’ shoulder hitboxes (excluding Special Up)
- Ensured tippers have lowest priority
Lucy Loud
Special Mid
- Fixed bug where stance change was possible without damaging an opponent (ie: hitting someone blocking or invincible)
April O’Neil
Universal
- Fixed bug where moves could gain ratings without damaging an opponent (ie: hitting someone blocking or invincible)
Light Mid
- Removed all body/leg hitboxes
- Added grounded hitbox for jab resets
Light Down
- Increased endlag (26 → 32)
- Increased overall horizontal coverage
Strong Mid
- Removed back 2 hitboxes from Mic (less likely to cause back-attacks)
Strong Mid Air
- Removed back 2 hitboxes from Mic (less likely to cause back-attacks)
Oblina
Down Special
- Fixed regression where the sludge could be reflected on the ground
Toph
Light Mid Air
- Set hitboxes to fixed point in front of Toph
- Increased active frames (2 → 4)
Zim
Light Mid Airlist
- Increased active frames (2 → 6)
Nigel Thornberry
Down Special
- Increased base knockback (200 → 220)
- Increased knockback gain (300 → 340)
Up Special
- Increased jump height (12 units → 12.5 units)
- Landing on an opponent & dealing damage will make the move jump cancelable if still airborne, even if all midair jumps are exhausted
