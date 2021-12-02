 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 2 December 2021

Update 12-02-2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • After many requests for alternate looks for characters in the game, we are happy to announce that alt costumes have been added for all characters!

  • Separated hitboxes across the cast to allow for proper interpolation

  • Fixed an issue with the second stick that caused the wrong type of attack to come out the first few frames of entering/leaving the ground

  • Added turnaround functionality to up and down attacks when using second stick

  • Fixed an issue that caused some matches to suffer FPS drops.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented users from joining multiplayer matches through invites when watching replays.

  • Balance

    • Korra

      • Light Neutral 1

        • Added grounded hitbox for jab resets

      • Light Down 1

        • Decreased Korra’s Light Down 1 end lag time

          • Attack to Idle frame (25 → 20)

        • Increased Korra’s Light Down 1 hitstun time

          • Hitstun frames (15 → 20)

        • Decreased Korra’s Light Down 1 knockback

          • Knockback (40 → 30)

      • Light Down 2

        • Increased Korra’s Light Down 2 foot hitbox size

          • Hitbox radius (0.9 → 1.1)

      • Strong Down

        • Korra’s Strong Down hitboxes appear sooner now

          • Hitbox start frame (14 → 12)

      • Strong Dash

        • Korra’s Strong Dash hitboxes appear sooner now

          • Hitbox start frame (16 → 10)

      • Light Dash

        • Korra’s Light Dash now jumps over opponent instead of getting stuck

      • Neutral Special

        • Increased Korra’s Neutral Special blocking stun and push distance

          • Block stun (10 → 20)
          • Block push (1 → 6)

      • Up Special

        • Fixed Korra’s charged Up Special missing hitboxes at the start

          • Hitbox start frame (16 → 6)

        • Increased Korra’s Up Special hitstun

          • Hitstun (30 → 35)

      • Down Special

        • Increased Korra’s grounded Down Special hitstun

          • Hitstun (30 → 35)

      • Light Neutral Air

        • Increased Korra’s Light Neutral Air’s hitbox size

          • Radius (0.85 → 0.9)
          • World offset X (-1.1 → -1.2)
          • World offset 2nd X (1.1 → 1.2)

    • Helga

      • Light Down Air

        • Increased active frames (2 → 3)
        • Added hitboxes to hips

      • Special Mid

        • Decreased initial startup time (14 → 7)
        • Increased speed for changing angles
        • Increased overall angle coverage (50° → 80°)
        • Decreased endlag after firing (17, 37, 57 → 17, 25, 33)
        • Increased travel distance cap (20 units → 40 units)
        • Increased travel time cap (70 seconds → 100 seconds)

      • Special Up

        • Fixed regression where special fall no longer transitioned to regular fall after 60 frames

    • Leonardo

      • Universal

        • Removed sword moves’ shoulder hitboxes (excluding Special Up)
        • Ensured tippers have lowest priority

    • Lucy Loud

      • Special Mid

        • Fixed bug where stance change was possible without damaging an opponent (ie: hitting someone blocking or invincible)

    • April O’Neil

      • Universal

        • Fixed bug where moves could gain ratings without damaging an opponent (ie: hitting someone blocking or invincible)

      • Light Mid

        • Removed all body/leg hitboxes
        • Added grounded hitbox for jab resets

      • Light Down

        • Increased endlag (26 → 32)
        • Increased overall horizontal coverage

      • Strong Mid

        • Removed back 2 hitboxes from Mic (less likely to cause back-attacks)

      • Strong Mid Air

        • Removed back 2 hitboxes from Mic (less likely to cause back-attacks)

    • Oblina

      • Down Special

        • Fixed regression where the sludge could be reflected on the ground

    • Toph

      • Light Mid Air

        • Set hitboxes to fixed point in front of Toph
        • Increased active frames (2 → 4)

    • Zim

      • Light Mid Airlist

        • Increased active frames (2 → 6)

    • Nigel Thornberry

      • Down Special

        • Increased base knockback (200 → 220)
        • Increased knockback gain (300 → 340)

      • Up Special

        • Increased jump height (12 units → 12.5 units)
        • Landing on an opponent & dealing damage will make the move jump cancelable if still airborne, even if all midair jumps are exhausted

