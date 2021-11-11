Patch 21.11.10
- Fixed stairs casing cause the camera to jitter
- Fixed trees are growing through car
- Added Gamma(brightness) settings
- Added new footstep sounds to physically represent more surfaces
- Added new environmental sounds
Knows Bugs
- Doors do not reset between playthroughs
- Pop in issues on some objects
- Some settings buttons don't register every time you press them
- Sometimes snap turn does not apply after changing the setting from smooth turn
- Winning at the same time you die causes the game to freeze
Changed files in this update