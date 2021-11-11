 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Tranquil Cove update for 11 November 2021

Patch 21.11.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7692321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 21.11.10

  • Fixed stairs casing cause the camera to jitter
  • Fixed trees are growing through car
  • Added Gamma(brightness) settings
  • Added new footstep sounds to physically represent more surfaces
  • Added new environmental sounds

Knows Bugs

  • Doors do not reset between playthroughs
  • Pop in issues on some objects
  • Some settings buttons don't register every time you press them
  • Sometimes snap turn does not apply after changing the setting from smooth turn
  • Winning at the same time you die causes the game to freeze

Changed files in this update

Tranquil Cove Content Depot 1765821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.