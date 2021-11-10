Wall Jump and Air Kick, Bugfixes and Improvements

Wall Jump and Air Kick
As a part of Player Body update we a happy to return Wall Jump and reworked Air Kick — two cool features of that first Hard Bullet from 2020.
Press Jump Button again while you are in the air near a wall or enemy. You can perform it only once during jump.
- Air Kick: Added animation that is controlled by physics to make the kick more realistic and leg to target your enemy. Will make enemy fall to the ground and loose weapon.
- Wall Jump: We changed how the knock-off works — now it depends on where your body was turned to. Does not have it's own animation yet.
Other Body Improvements
- Added Damage to Player's Body.
- Arms Twist issue solved! This annoying hand bug won't screw up your experience!
- Artifical Turn is not affected by slow motion anymore.
Enemies Spawn Improved
- Fixed spawn of first agressive enemies during Endless Waves. They wear random outfits from the start.
- First kills won't cause micro performance spikes on some systems.
- Slightly reworked Waves Spawner inner logic.
Other Fixes and Improvements
- Blood splashes won't stuck in the air anymore
