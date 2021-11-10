 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 10 November 2021

Wall Jump and Air Kick, Bugfixes and Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wall Jump and Air Kick

As a part of Player Body update we a happy to return Wall Jump and reworked Air Kick — two cool features of that first Hard Bullet from 2020.

Press Jump Button again while you are in the air near a wall or enemy. You can perform it only once during jump.

  • Air Kick: Added animation that is controlled by physics to make the kick more realistic and leg to target your enemy. Will make enemy fall to the ground and loose weapon.
  • Wall Jump: We changed how the knock-off works — now it depends on where your body was turned to. Does not have it's own animation yet.

Other Body Improvements

  • Added Damage to Player's Body.
  • Arms Twist issue solved! This annoying hand bug won't screw up your experience!
  • Artifical Turn is not affected by slow motion anymore.

Enemies Spawn Improved

  • Fixed spawn of first agressive enemies during Endless Waves. They wear random outfits from the start.
  • First kills won't cause micro performance spikes on some systems.
  • Slightly reworked Waves Spawner inner logic.

Other Fixes and Improvements

  • Blood splashes won't stuck in the air anymore

New Brutality

Physics Update and Beta closed

