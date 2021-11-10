NEW ENEMIES AND MORE BUILDING FEATURES!

changelog
We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing, Your help is of fundamental importance, all news and updates were suggestions from the community, we are very happy to announce another relevant update for the game. Thank you for your contribution.
News
- 2 more Boss: They are scattered across the map, and are a great challenge, killing them is not an easy task.
- New Building Items: More features for building and map modification have been added to the game, increasing the range of possibilities for you to build your base and defend it from enemies.
- New Buildings and Chests with Random Items: New buildings protected by cannibals have been added, there you can get new rare items.
Improvements
- Improvement in the hand item exchange system, now when exchanging an item the animation runs in a linear fashion.
- Considerable game performance gain.
- By destroying a building you recover half of the items used to build it.
- When destroying An Anvil, Chest, Furnace, Bonfire or any other item that has an inventory, the inventory is dropped in the form of a backpack, and is no longer scattered.
- Added colliders to facilitate construction and alignment of items on the ground.
- Improvements in the navigation system of the animals' artificial intelligence.
- Game balance and map modifications.
bugs
- Fixed a bug that disappeared with the smoke effect of weapons when pausing.
- Fixed occlusion that turned off some items of the same state visible.
- Fixed double damage on some buildings.
Changed files in this update