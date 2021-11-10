Patch notes for Hotfix 0.14.3.2200

This hotfix mostly focuses on stat changes for minions and structures. We are working on fixing matchmaking and Match History / Earning Credits. Thank you for your patience.
You can also redeem code BETALAUNCH in the Shop to claim 5000 Credits!
Bug Fixes
- Energy Shredder Tier 1 had 10000% energy penetration (should have been 10%)
- Fixed bug "Enemy / Ally core under attack" voice lines were quieter than they were supposed to be
- Slightly increased hitbox on Heavy Minion - might fix bugs with AI and Towers failing to hit Heavy Minions
Stat Changes
- Shotgun reload time decreased to 1.7 seconds (was 2 seconds)
- Invisibility Cloak - duration lowered to (3, 5, 7, 9, 11 seconds) was (7, 9, 11, 13, 15)
- Shotgun structure damage increased to 6x30 (was 4x30) (damage x pellets)
- Tower Armor changed to (20, 10, 5, 0) for (start, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and 20 minutes) - was (30, 20, 10, 0).
- Tower Health lowered to 12,000 (was 18,000).
- Core Armor increased to 10 (was 0)
- Crouching now reduces recoil 2x as much as aiming down scopes
- Super Minions - Armor increased to 60 (was 30). Baseline health increased to 8000 (Was 6000). Health scaling per wave increased to 10% (was 8%)
- Sniper Rifle damage increased to 350 (was 335)
- Regular minon base damage lowered to 35 (was 40). Heavy Minion base damage lowered to 75 (was 80)
Quality of Life
- Plasma converter tooltip improved
