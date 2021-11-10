 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Revn update for 10 November 2021

Patch notes for Hotfix 0.14.3.2200

Share · View all patches · Build 7692138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix mostly focuses on stat changes for minions and structures. We are working on fixing matchmaking and Match History / Earning Credits. Thank you for your patience.

You can also redeem code BETALAUNCH in the Shop to claim 5000 Credits!

Bug Fixes

  • Energy Shredder Tier 1 had 10000% energy penetration (should have been 10%)
  • Fixed bug "Enemy / Ally core under attack" voice lines were quieter than they were supposed to be
  • Slightly increased hitbox on Heavy Minion - might fix bugs with AI and Towers failing to hit Heavy Minions

Stat Changes

  • Shotgun reload time decreased to 1.7 seconds (was 2 seconds)
  • Invisibility Cloak - duration lowered to (3, 5, 7, 9, 11 seconds) was (7, 9, 11, 13, 15)
  • Shotgun structure damage increased to 6x30 (was 4x30) (damage x pellets)
  • Tower Armor changed to (20, 10, 5, 0) for (start, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and 20 minutes) - was (30, 20, 10, 0).
  • Tower Health lowered to 12,000 (was 18,000).
  • Core Armor increased to 10 (was 0)
  • Crouching now reduces recoil 2x as much as aiming down scopes
  • Super Minions - Armor increased to 60 (was 30). Baseline health increased to 8000 (Was 6000). Health scaling per wave increased to 10% (was 8%)
  • Sniper Rifle damage increased to 350 (was 335)
  • Regular minon base damage lowered to 35 (was 40). Heavy Minion base damage lowered to 75 (was 80)

Quality of Life

  • Plasma converter tooltip improved

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.