Neos VR update for 10 November 2021

2021.11.10.1253 - Fix random world crash due to race condition in physics events

Build 7691867 · Last edited by Wendy

Just another small patch! Found a race condition bug that was causing random world crashes, should be fixed up (also did some changes under the hood to help catch some potential errors early). Also The Universe locale had a mistake in the credits, this should fix it up!

Compatible with previous builds.

Tweaks:

  • Added missing credit to The Universe

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed race condition in physics event dispatch, resulting in random world crashes when using haptic volumes (discovered with @MattyK)

