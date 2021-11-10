- Dynamic monster spawning: Monsters will now only spawn when someone is close to their camp. This will cut down on the amount on monsters active in the game world at any given time and will improve performance.
- Monster balance: Lizardmen, Undead Mages, Mummies, Trolls, and Tree Ents, have had their health drastically reduced and other stats have been shifted slightly.
- Fixed several issues with certain skills not working.
- Fixed another bank bug being able to keep it open.
- Replaced some more assets with my own.
- Added blocking without a shield but it is not nearly as effective.
- Added NPCs in that will walk around the town.
- Added in more detail to the UI when hovering over weapons and armor.
- Added in a Skill Reset button.
- Minor bug fixes.
Dura Vita Online update for 10 November 2021
Patch 3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update