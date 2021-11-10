 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 10 November 2021

Version 0.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7691728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You must now be whitelisted in order to play. If the game wont let you, then get in touch either via the Discord or by emailing: ben@benolding.co.uk
  • More physics tweaks, hits should connect a bit more easily now
  • AI tweaks to do with changing height, but also if you get behind them they should move away. Also hopefully they are a bit less vulnerable at the start of a fight if you charge in
  • More fighting moves for billy lee, ting an, dragon master, ling hou, fan lin

Changed files in this update

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest Content Depot 1722381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.