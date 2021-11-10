- You must now be whitelisted in order to play. If the game wont let you, then get in touch either via the Discord or by emailing: ben@benolding.co.uk
- More physics tweaks, hits should connect a bit more easily now
- AI tweaks to do with changing height, but also if you get behind them they should move away. Also hopefully they are a bit less vulnerable at the start of a fight if you charge in
- More fighting moves for billy lee, ting an, dragon master, ling hou, fan lin
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 10 November 2021
Version 0.14.1
