[v0.61] Time Travel!

TIME IDLE RPG
- Time Travel introduced!
- Time Travel unlocks after Raids.
- 76+ new Sacred Timeline Tree nodes
- 4 New Gather generators
- 4 New Buildings generators
- 3 New Captures generators
- 3 New Crafts generators
- 2 New Combat Stats
- 4 New currencies
- Bosses now have extra lives you need to defeat before getting loot.
- Deeper areas now have Energy Shield that can only be damaged with Magic.
- Runes do not trigger while the Boss has Energy Shield.
- Synchronization bonus is now based on unallocated Tempo.
- Experience now affects the base value instead of being a additive percentage.
- Talent max level is now 1e300.
- Various bug fixes
- General game balances
[v0.61]
