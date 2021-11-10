 Skip to content

Time Idle RPG update for 10 November 2021

[v0.61] Time Travel!

TIME IDLE RPG

  • Time Travel introduced!
  • Time Travel unlocks after Raids.
  • 76+ new Sacred Timeline Tree nodes
  • 4 New Gather generators
  • 4 New Buildings generators
  • 3 New Captures generators
  • 3 New Crafts generators
  • 2 New Combat Stats
  • 4 New currencies
  • Bosses now have extra lives you need to defeat before getting loot.
  • Deeper areas now have Energy Shield that can only be damaged with Magic.
  • Runes do not trigger while the Boss has Energy Shield.
  • Synchronization bonus is now based on unallocated Tempo.
  • Experience now affects the base value instead of being a additive percentage.
  • Talent max level is now 1e300.
  • Various bug fixes
  • General game balances

