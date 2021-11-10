 Skip to content

Fleshport update for 10 November 2021

Fixes for November 10th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After reviewing some more feedback, I've decided to make a few more changes to smooth over some areas that people commonly had issues with.

  • At the beginning of the game, Nipsy is now introduced as a guide that can give you hints throughout your journey, depending on the current objective. Nipsy already did this, but I did not make it very obvious that this was a mechanic (and a rather important one for some!)
  • Nipsy has more hints and comments to share!
  • The infamous rat behind Burger Blip has been slowed down a little and only takes 1/4 of your health per hit.
  • The automatic save point in the Hogbodies Realty has been shifted so that it pops up after [spoiler]Emilie and Alexander apprehend you[/spoiler] so that you don't have to go through that sequence again if you [spoiler]are captured for good[/spoiler] shortly after.
  • An automatic save point has been added after traversing the White Wolf door.
  • When choosing a New Game + file, the cursor would sometimes begin in an odd position. It should appear normally now.
  • Just for looks, the in-game menu has been tweaked a little bit.

Have a good day, everyone!

