Among Us update for 10 November 2021

Version 2021.11.9.2 Hotfix

Build 7691388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Crewmates!

Quick hotfix on version 2021.11.9.2 -- please ensure you've updated.

Fixed Bugs - Version 2021.11.9.2

  • Players should no longer get an absurd ban time if they leave a game/lobby or disconnect.

Known Bugs being worked on

  • Redeem DLC pop-up not appearing for some people on PC - might be able to fix this week
  • Missing cosmetics - RHM hat, maybe Halloween hats too

If you need additional help, you can email support@innersloth(.)com. We are also updating our FAQ frequently with bug fixes.

Cheers!

Victoria

