Version 2021.11.9.2 Hotfix

Hi Crewmates!
Quick hotfix on version 2021.11.9.2 -- please ensure you've updated.
Fixed Bugs - Version 2021.11.9.2
- Players should no longer get an absurd ban time if they leave a game/lobby or disconnect.
Known Bugs being worked on
- Redeem DLC pop-up not appearing for some people on PC - might be able to fix this week
- Missing cosmetics - RHM hat, maybe Halloween hats too
If you need additional help, you can email support@innersloth(.)com. We are also updating our FAQ frequently with bug fixes.
Cheers!
Victoria
