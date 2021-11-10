 Skip to content

Hentai vs Evil: Back 4 Waifus update for 10 November 2021

Night city level is updated

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

There are some collision fixes and visuals update for the Night City level. Now it looks much more atmospheric. Try it now!

Comparison screenshots from the game engine:

