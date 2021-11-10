 Skip to content

UEBERNATURAL: Prologue update for 10 November 2021

Patch: Options - ZERO VOLUME Bug eliminated!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thx to you guys I found out about an old / new bug.

The "ZERO VOLUME" bug should be eliminated now so you can enjoy the Sound of UEBERNATURAL from the very beginning :)

All the best

Jot

ILIKESCIFI Games

