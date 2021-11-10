There is No Light 616 IS OUT! PLAY NOW FOR FREE!

Greetings everyone!
There is No Light 616 IS OUT!
We want to invite you to play a free ver. Of There is No light, There is No Light 616 featuring the core gameplay, 3 locations, a boss-fight, and an exclusive arena mode!
Leave a review!
We’ll be happy to see your reviews!
Everyone who leaves the most helpful reviews will be invited for Alpha testing of the full game! Alpha testing starts in a few weeks.
If you got access to the demo earlier, please also let us know your thoughts in the Steam reviews section, it is very important to us.
The game is available in English, German, Korean, Russian and Ukrainian language, more languages are coming soon!
Another important news is that There is No Light 616 will be available for a limited time! However, if you want to access it forever, just add the game to your Steam library.
Release of There is No Light
Because the Alpha will be ready (hopefully) this November, it is essential to move the release for a few months in order to gather all the feedback about There is No Light 616 & Alpha ver. and to fix and polish the final game according to it.
Release is set for early 2022.
