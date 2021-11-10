 Skip to content

Tightrope Walking update for 10 November 2021

A Bonus Stage Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your great love.

A bonus stage has been added.

We recommend you to play this after watching the ending of the main game.

You can go directly to the bonus stage by clicking the "Bonus Stage" button on the main screen.

Thank you!

