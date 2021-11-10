 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

War Room update for 10 November 2021

1.2.0C Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7690654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most important update highlights:

Bug fixes:

  • Drone View Support system overhaul, addressing issues with supports not arriving for some players.

  • Units getting stuck. This issue was caused by multiple faults in the code. Our team has resolved a number of these causes, however we are still continuing to fully solve this problem.

  • Multiple bugs within game saving system causing various issues like units being transported to the corner of the map.

New content:

  • Taliban static DShk and mortar units.

  • Suicide cars and suicide bombers.

  • New VFX effects for all explosions.

  • New missions across all sectors.

Improvements:

  • Mission rewards rebalanced.

  • Penalties for collateral damage now have higher negative impact.

  • UI color improvements for clarity of gameplay.

  • Zoom mechanics in drone view have been expanded.

  • Daylight and fog settings improvements.

  • Some background and intro changes.

Changed files in this update

War Room Content Depot 1175881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.