1.2.0C Update

Most important update highlights:
Bug fixes:
-
Drone View Support system overhaul, addressing issues with supports not arriving for some players.
-
Units getting stuck. This issue was caused by multiple faults in the code. Our team has resolved a number of these causes, however we are still continuing to fully solve this problem.
-
Multiple bugs within game saving system causing various issues like units being transported to the corner of the map.
New content:
-
Taliban static DShk and mortar units.
-
Suicide cars and suicide bombers.
-
New VFX effects for all explosions.
-
New missions across all sectors.
Improvements:
-
Mission rewards rebalanced.
-
Penalties for collateral damage now have higher negative impact.
-
UI color improvements for clarity of gameplay.
-
Zoom mechanics in drone view have been expanded.
-
Daylight and fog settings improvements.
-
Some background and intro changes.
Changed files in this update