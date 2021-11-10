Major update for RATOMON, v.1.11

Good news, everyone!
- In this version I've fixed the ability to remap keyboard controls, including "Reset to defaults" button. At least I think I did. You're welcome to try and report anything strange or buggy.
- From now on the enemies will show up in "waves". This makes the game a little easier, so to balance this change
- now there are spawn points on the floor, and not exclusively in the walls.
- a pack of fixes, including fixes for grenade shops, rat explosions and camera bounds.
Happy gaming!
Changed files in this update