 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

RATOMON update for 10 November 2021

Major update for RATOMON, v.1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 7690574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news, everyone!

  1. In this version I've fixed the ability to remap keyboard controls, including "Reset to defaults" button. At least I think I did. You're welcome to try and report anything strange or buggy.
  2. From now on the enemies will show up in "waves". This makes the game a little easier, so to balance this change
  3. now there are spawn points on the floor, and not exclusively in the walls.
  4. a pack of fixes, including fixes for grenade shops, rat explosions and camera bounds.

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

RATOMON Depot Windows Depot 1586741
  • Loading history…
RATOMON Depot Linux Depot 1586742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.