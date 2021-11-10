 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Eyes of the Night update for 10 November 2021

Version 1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7690380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Additions:

  • Spider themed art set (Spiders, spider eggs, health crystals)

  • Added new forest art sets (thin deciduous, ancient ruins, abandoned graveyard, thin conifer)

  • Stealth Mode: an option for all difficulty levels that provides a very different gameplay experience. Here a few key points about Stealth Mode

    • The enemies have hearing and vision.
    • Hearing is mostly a factor of movement (especially movement speed).
    • Vision is mostly affected by whether you are crouching (which is new) and whether you are hiding in bushes (also new).
    • You have a new stealth icon on your HUD that indicates how visible you are to the enemies. The size and color of the icon give you a clue as what's happening.
    • Of course, if you have your light on...they will see you unless you're on the opposite side of the map, then...maybe...
    • The enemies have a new "suspicious" state where they sense something but don't know exactly where it is, so they go looking in the general vicinity of where they last heard/saw something. It's possible to hide (in bushes, crouching and not moving) as they pass RIGHT by you...but that doesn't always work.
    • There are no health potions in Stealth Mode. At all.
    • You don't lose health in Stealth Mode unless you're hit by an enemy or your sprinting (sprinting costs less health than it does in other modes).
    • Obviously, you cannot do Stealth Mode Deathruns...they are pretty much the opposite of each other.
    • Stealth Mode high scores are stored separately (example, Easy - Easy Stealth - Medium - Medium Stealth, etc)
    • Picking up treasures (or smashing spider eggs!) will cause noise that could attract enemies!

Fixes:

  • Moved enemy spawning farther from player at start of game
  • Fixed several ambient sound issues
  • Fixed issue with enemy detection of player in certain situations in Nightmare difficulty
  • Fixed attack sound not playing correct variations as intended
  • Fixed issue with foliage spawner
  • Fixed collision issue with one of the bush models
  • Fixed rare issue with art set selection not loading correctly from saved preferences
  • Fixed rare save file versioning issue
  • Fixed very rare issue with tree overspawning
  • Fixed very rare AI issue where enemies would run in circles instead of circling around player on Nightmare difficulty

Improvements

  • Improvements to input smoothing for low end systems
  • Improvements to lighting on chests for low end systems
  • Added game version to score, stats and main menu screens

Changed files in this update

Eyes of the Night Content Depot 1755061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.