Version 1.2 Update

Patch Notes
Additions:
-
Spider themed art set (Spiders, spider eggs, health crystals)
-
Added new forest art sets (thin deciduous, ancient ruins, abandoned graveyard, thin conifer)
-
Stealth Mode: an option for all difficulty levels that provides a very different gameplay experience. Here a few key points about Stealth Mode
- The enemies have hearing and vision.
- Hearing is mostly a factor of movement (especially movement speed).
- Vision is mostly affected by whether you are crouching (which is new) and whether you are hiding in bushes (also new).
- You have a new stealth icon on your HUD that indicates how visible you are to the enemies. The size and color of the icon give you a clue as what's happening.
- Of course, if you have your light on...they will see you unless you're on the opposite side of the map, then...maybe...
- The enemies have a new "suspicious" state where they sense something but don't know exactly where it is, so they go looking in the general vicinity of where they last heard/saw something. It's possible to hide (in bushes, crouching and not moving) as they pass RIGHT by you...but that doesn't always work.
- There are no health potions in Stealth Mode. At all.
- You don't lose health in Stealth Mode unless you're hit by an enemy or your sprinting (sprinting costs less health than it does in other modes).
- Obviously, you cannot do Stealth Mode Deathruns...they are pretty much the opposite of each other.
- Stealth Mode high scores are stored separately (example, Easy - Easy Stealth - Medium - Medium Stealth, etc)
- Picking up treasures (or smashing spider eggs!) will cause noise that could attract enemies!
Fixes:
- Moved enemy spawning farther from player at start of game
- Fixed several ambient sound issues
- Fixed issue with enemy detection of player in certain situations in Nightmare difficulty
- Fixed attack sound not playing correct variations as intended
- Fixed issue with foliage spawner
- Fixed collision issue with one of the bush models
- Fixed rare issue with art set selection not loading correctly from saved preferences
- Fixed rare save file versioning issue
- Fixed very rare issue with tree overspawning
- Fixed very rare AI issue where enemies would run in circles instead of circling around player on Nightmare difficulty
Improvements
- Improvements to input smoothing for low end systems
- Improvements to lighting on chests for low end systems
- Added game version to score, stats and main menu screens
Changed files in this update