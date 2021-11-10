 Skip to content

Cover Fire update for 10 November 2021

General patch

Fixed some bugs:

  • Video after boss fight
  • Store
  • Crates

Changed files in this update

Cover Fire - Windows Depot 1763741
  • Loading history…
Cover Fire - MacOS Depot 1763742
  • Loading history…
