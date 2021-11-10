 Skip to content

Mik update for 10 November 2021

Mik 0.3.7

Features:

You can now actually mut/turn the volume of the robot down.

Bugfixes:

Jumping: You can jump more

This is a really small update but new content is comming soon!

