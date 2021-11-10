Patch 1.0.3 Game Balance

Hey, guys!
I see a lot of feedback related to the game difficulty. So I've prepared one more balance patch.
- The experience rewards have been increased (campaign restart is required). But keep in mind that you won't be able to open all skills for one fighter. You anyway need to choose a specialization. This is by design and will stay so.
- Starting missions for each campaign were redesigned a little. This should smooth the difficulty spikes at the start.
- The accuracy bonus from taking the high-ground has changed. Each cell gives +5% (cap at 30%).
I'll take a break for a while.
But will continue reading your feedback and taking notes for future updates.
Changed files in this update