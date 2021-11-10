 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Recon Control update for 10 November 2021

Patch 1.0.3 Game Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 7690089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, guys!

I see a lot of feedback related to the game difficulty. So I've prepared one more balance patch.

  • The experience rewards have been increased (campaign restart is required). But keep in mind that you won't be able to open all skills for one fighter. You anyway need to choose a specialization. This is by design and will stay so.
  • Starting missions for each campaign were redesigned a little. This should smooth the difficulty spikes at the start.
  • The accuracy bonus from taking the high-ground has changed. Each cell gives +5% (cap at 30%).

I'll take a break for a while.

But will continue reading your feedback and taking notes for future updates.

Changed files in this update

Recon Control Content Depot 1491511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.