2021.11.10.899 - The Universe locale updates, more diagnostics for freezing bug

Hello everyone! Just another small patch sorry! I'm winding down a bit from things, I'll be taking a week or two break, so there won't be much updates. Here's just a few updates to The Universe locale and some more info to help diagnose the random freezing bug.
Compatible with previous builds.
Tweaks:
-
Added more information and tweaks to the watchdog mechanism to help diagnose Neos randomly freezing (based on logs by @Enverex, @orange, @Ryuvi | Technical Artist and @AshtonSparx, GH #3265)
-
Neos will now try to crash a world when the sync thread doesn't respond, instead of freezing indefinitely
-- Please send us logs when this happens though!
-
Updated "The Universe" credits formatting
-
Merged Czech locale additions and tweaks by @rampa_3 (UTC +1, DST UTC +2)
-
Merged Japanese locale addition by @Aesc/あすく
-
Merged Russian locale addition by @Shadow Panther [RU/EN, UTC+3]
-
Merged Korean locale update by @MirPASEC
Bugfixes:
- Updated Unity SDK to the latest version and reimplemented Unity texture upload so textures work while running in the editor (reported by @Enverex and @Konshu, GH #2342)
- Fixed duplicate "Create New World" button on the ToolsFacetPreset (reported by @rampa_3 (UTC +1, DST UTC +2), @Cataena, @SUP3RFlyN1NJA GH #3328)
Changed depots in android-preview branch