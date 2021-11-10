 Skip to content

Neos VR update for 10 November 2021

2021.11.10.899 - The Universe locale updates, more diagnostics for freezing bug

Hello everyone! Just another small patch sorry! I'm winding down a bit from things, I'll be taking a week or two break, so there won't be much updates. Here's just a few updates to The Universe locale and some more info to help diagnose the random freezing bug.

Compatible with previous builds.

Tweaks:

  • Added more information and tweaks to the watchdog mechanism to help diagnose Neos randomly freezing (based on logs by @Enverex, @orange, @Ryuvi | Technical Artist and @AshtonSparx, GH #3265)

  • Neos will now try to crash a world when the sync thread doesn't respond, instead of freezing indefinitely

    -- Please send us logs when this happens though!

  • Updated "The Universe" credits formatting

  • Merged Czech locale additions and tweaks by @rampa_3 (UTC +1, DST UTC +2)

  • Merged Japanese locale addition by @Aesc/あすく

  • Merged Russian locale addition by @Shadow Panther [RU/EN, UTC+3]

  • Merged Korean locale update by @MirPASEC

Bugfixes:

  • Updated Unity SDK to the latest version and reimplemented Unity texture upload so textures work while running in the editor (reported by @Enverex and @Konshu, GH #2342)
  • Fixed duplicate "Create New World" button on the ToolsFacetPreset (reported by @rampa_3 (UTC +1, DST UTC +2), @Cataena, @SUP3RFlyN1NJA GH #3328)

