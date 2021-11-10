 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Increlution update for 10 November 2021

November 10th update

Share · View all patches · Build 7690046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The action container menus (left column) now have their own scrollbar when content doesn't fit your screen size, rather than requiring the entire window to scroll
  • Added a health per second indication to the inventory food tooltips
  • Chapter four constructions now hide when leaving chapter four, if they can't be completed anymore
  • The game finished message now also triggers the window flash, if enabled
  • Fixed a rare bug where automation for required resources would not trigger if a construction was started when said resources were already empty, but it could continue construction for a short time
  • Fixed food cooldowns displaying an incorrect value until unpausing when launching the game in a paused state

This will probably be the last minor update for a bit. It's time to fully focus on the next chapter!

Changed files in this update

Increlution Content Depot 1593351
  • Loading history…
Increlution MacOS Depot Depot 1593352
  • Loading history…
Increlution Linux Depot Depot 1593353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.