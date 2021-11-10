November 10th update

- The action container menus (left column) now have their own scrollbar when content doesn't fit your screen size, rather than requiring the entire window to scroll
- Added a health per second indication to the inventory food tooltips
- Chapter four constructions now hide when leaving chapter four, if they can't be completed anymore
- The game finished message now also triggers the window flash, if enabled
- Fixed a rare bug where automation for required resources would not trigger if a construction was started when said resources were already empty, but it could continue construction for a short time
- Fixed food cooldowns displaying an incorrect value until unpausing when launching the game in a paused state
This will probably be the last minor update for a bit. It's time to fully focus on the next chapter!
Changed files in this update