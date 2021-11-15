 Skip to content

akeytsu Indie 2021 update for 15 November 2021

Version 2020-3-12

Version 2020-3-12

Enhancements

  • [Performances] Akeytsu has been optimized (can be notably felt on big files, or on files with a lot of animations, or when using Tween machine, or when moving an MRS key)
  • [Shortcuts] All the actions handled by Akeytsu can now be associated to a shortcut
  • [Autorig] After Autorig step 1, in case the user edited both skinning versions (rigid and smooth), Akeytsu asks him what version to use for step 2 (mirroring) process
  • [RF] Scale on a reverse foot ankle joint - leading to solver instability – is not possible anymore
  • [Stacker/Timebar] You can now increase/decrease the timing of one (or more) keyframe(s), using +/- shortcuts
  • [Autosave] It is now possible to edit the frequency of Autosaving

Crash fixes

  • [SpaceSwitching] Various crashes fixed

Bug fixes

  • [Export Fbx] Fixed vibrations which could appear in external engines
  • [Auto-hammer] Fixed: When duplicating a joint, Pop-up asking for auto-hammering was not displayed
  • [Space Switching] Fixed: When reparenting joints in Tree, Spaces were sometimes badly handled

Thanks!

