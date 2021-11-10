 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ARKOS update for 10 November 2021

Arkos Update #01

Share · View all patches · Build 7689846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arkos Soundtrack now LIVE!

A small update is available!

-Some Minor fixes

-Four new music tracks - now every level has a unique music

-Language select from steam client now working properly

AND...

THANKS FOR SUPPORT!

LOVE YA \o/

Changed files in this update

ARKOS Content Depot 1596441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.