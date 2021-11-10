-Full gamepad support. Some menus still require analog stick support, namely main menu/settings/levelup, these menus can only be used with d-pad for now.
However combat fully supports analog sticks.
-Full input rework for the whole game to accommodate gamepads at a base level.
-Gamepad rebinds will be added later.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 10 November 2021
#Patch 6
