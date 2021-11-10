 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 10 November 2021

#Patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 7689710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Full gamepad support. Some menus still require analog stick support, namely main menu/settings/levelup, these menus can only be used with d-pad for now.

However combat fully supports analog sticks.

-Full input rework for the whole game to accommodate gamepads at a base level.

-Gamepad rebinds will be added later.

Changed files in this update

Skautfold: Knight's End Content Depot 1778831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.