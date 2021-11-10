-
Fixed the problem that the new word of the mountain and river record does not disappear
-
Fixed the problem that the interface will be stuck when the dialog box is popped up in the guide level.
-
Fixed the problem that the interface gets stuck when the skill effects are played at the beginning of the round.
-
Fixed the problem that the mouse is lost due to the overlapping of close-up and dialogue.
天下为棋 update for 10 November 2021
Patch 0.3.1 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update