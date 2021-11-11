- Porsche Remastered DLC
- Custom Maps for Steam Workshop
- added Hungarian localization (thanks to Béla Berencsi "McLaud")
- updated Arabic localization
- added new car variant : Vallsen Diesel
- fixed paint type change bug
- fixed bug with hubcaps in car editor
- rebinded ESC is working in all windows now
- you can now rebind SUBMIT button
- running is now a toggle when using gamepad (instead of hold to run)
- fixed the description at Test Track Report (gamepad only)
- fixed bug with previously used colors
- added sfx when rotating engine on stand
- added sfx when leveling up
- you can again change color type in car editor
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 11 November 2021
Patch 1.0.13 and Porsche Remastered DLC
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update