Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 11 November 2021

Patch 1.0.13 and Porsche Remastered DLC

Patch 1.0.13 and Porsche Remastered DLC · Build 7689629 · Last edited 11 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Porsche Remastered DLC
  • Custom Maps for Steam Workshop
  • added Hungarian localization (thanks to Béla Berencsi "McLaud")
  • updated Arabic localization
  • added new car variant : Vallsen Diesel
  • fixed paint type change bug
  • fixed bug with hubcaps in car editor
  • rebinded ESC is working in all windows now
  • you can now rebind SUBMIT button
  • running is now a toggle when using gamepad (instead of hold to run)
  • fixed the description at Test Track Report (gamepad only)
  • fixed bug with previously used colors
  • added sfx when rotating engine on stand
  • added sfx when leveling up
  • you can again change color type in car editor

