Version 1.403

What this update will bring to you? We are glad that you’ve asked! Check it out:
- We fixed the prioritization of resources for crafting. Now they will be taken directly from Keeper’s inventory instead of bags or trunks or shelves, etc.
- Snake and Garry are back on track and ready to talk to you. Sleep safely, the game shouldn’t freeze anymore.
- Fixed some issues that occurred after extracting souls.
- Updated interface for Remote Craft Control. Everything should look and run smoothly now.
- Your inventory won’t scroll down if you open it while walking upwards.
- Polished the display of some icons and text in the Technology Tree and crafts.
- Updated interface for skullbars of graves, bodies, and zombies. No more skulls out of borders, everything is in place.
- Added some changes in localization.
- Even more minor fixes.
For DLC Better Save Soul:
- We added new Grave Markers and Grave Fences! Bury bodies with even more style. And don't blink! Just joking, you're a Keeper, you're safe.
Thank you for your constant support and feedback!
Lazy Bear Games.
