 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Graveyard Keeper update for 10 November 2021

Version 1.403

Share · View all patches · Build 7689566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What this update will bring to you? We are glad that you’ve asked! Check it out:

  1. We fixed the prioritization of resources for crafting. Now they will be taken directly from Keeper’s inventory instead of bags or trunks or shelves, etc.
  2. Snake and Garry are back on track and ready to talk to you. Sleep safely, the game shouldn’t freeze anymore.
  3. Fixed some issues that occurred after extracting souls.
  4. Updated interface for Remote Craft Control. Everything should look and run smoothly now.
  5. Your inventory won’t scroll down if you open it while walking upwards.
  6. Polished the display of some icons and text in the Technology Tree and crafts.
  7. Updated interface for skullbars of graves, bodies, and zombies. No more skulls out of borders, everything is in place.
  8. Added some changes in localization.
  9. Even more minor fixes.

For DLC Better Save Soul:

  1. We added new Grave Markers and Grave Fences! Bury bodies with even more style. And don't blink! Just joking, you're a Keeper, you're safe.

Thank you for your constant support and feedback!

Lazy Bear Games.

Changed files in this update

Graveyard Keeper Content Depot 599141
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - OSX Depot 599142
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - Linux Depot 599143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.